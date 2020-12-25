Taiwan to issue first-ever volcano alert

Mount Datun near Taipei is an active volcano (Wikicommons, peellden photo) Mount Datun near Taipei is an active volcano (Wikicommons, peellden photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents of a neighborhood in the Taipei City district of Beitou will receive a text message Tuesday (Dec. 29) morning warning them of a volcano eruption in the first-ever such drill in Taiwan.

The Mount Datun system north of Taipei and Guishan Island off the northeast coast in Yilan County have been defined as active volcanoes, meaning they have erupted at least once in the past 10,000 years.

While there is no imminent risk of a disaster, the authorities have been preparing for a crisis and designing measures to respond, CNA reported Friday (Dec. 25). Since the distance between the Mount Datun system and the capital is less than 20 kilometers, damage in the area would be incalculable in the event of an eruption.

Residents of the Hutian neighborhood (湖田里) in Beitou will receive a three-minute volcano alert between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, but the Public Warning System message will include a clear mention that it is only a drill, according to the CNA report.

The Ministry of Interior and the Central Weather Bureau have been working on the handling of volcano eruptions since June 2018, designing the modalities and procedures necessary for the warning system.

