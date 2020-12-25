Taiwan Freeway Bureau warns of traffic jams during 3-day New Year weekend

The Freeway Bureau gives advice on how to avoid traffic jams Jan. 1-3 The Freeway Bureau gives advice on how to avoid traffic jams Jan. 1-3 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If drivers want to avoid congestion on the roads during the three-year New Year weekend, there are several times of day they can choose depending on which direction they travel in, the Ministry of Transportation’s Freeway Bureau said Friday (Dec. 25).

On Friday Jan. 1 and Saturday Jan. 2, the first two days of the holiday, travelers heading south should hit the road after 1 p.m., while drivers going in the other direction should do so on Jan. 2 and on Sunday Jan. 3 before noon, CNA reported.

The bureau also reminded travelers that on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, the southbound Shiding and Pinglin entrances to Freeway No. 5 between Taipei and Yilan would be sealed off for the first half of the day. Travelers heading for Yilan County should either wait until the afternoon or seek alternative routes.

The bureau advised travelers to take public transport or if they really needed to drive, to heed the advice above which was based on experience from previous holiday periods.

