Taiwanese-Filipino couple call to support home for children victim of severe domestic violence

Teng Hsin-Ting, second from left back row, and her Filipino husband, Dr. Joseph Anthony Narciso Z. Tiangco, second from right back row (The ... Teng Hsin-Ting, second from left back row, and her Filipino husband, Dr. Joseph Anthony Narciso Z. Tiangco, second from right back row (The Taiwan Love and Hope International Charity photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A non-profit organization funded by a Taiwanese woman and her Filipino husband is calling for support, in this festive season to show love and care in building up a loving home for children with irreversible brain injury resulting from domestic violence.

Depending on the severity of the abuse and brain injury, the children experience various neuromuscular difficulties ranging from inability to properly swallow food and eat by themselves to a general incapacity for movements such as crawling, grabbing objects, and walking. Cerebral Palsy is an umbrella term used to describe a wide range of neuro-developmental deficits.

However, children experiencing domestic violence and trauma might not be able to be taken good care of in existing orphanages due to the difficulties in tending to their special needs. According to the 2013 Factsheet of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), these children, especially the girls, are the most vulnerable to further abuse and neglect during their time in institutions. UNICEF data also show that improper healthcare management in unchecked institutions often leads to increased morbidity and mortality.

Teng Hsin-Ting (鄧馨庭) and her Filipino husband, Dr. Joseph Anthony Narciso Z. Tiangco (田安克), had firsthand experience back in late 2016.

Charity is no stranger to the couple, who spent nearly three years in Turkey providing humanitarian aid and free English-language as well as computer classes for Syrian refugees. Teng and Tiangco returned to Taiwan after the civil war in Syria grew even worse in 2016. The same year in Taiwan, the couple founded the Taiwan Love and Hope International Charity (社團法人台灣愛與希望國際關懷協會) dedicated to humanitarian work in Syria and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the couple continued to engage in various charitable activities, including helping turn around a failing orphanage in Kaohsiung upon request, where they met a baby girl with cerebral palsy, a victim of domestic violence.

After turning two years old, the baby girl had to leave the orphanage, but no other orphanages in Kaohsiung wanted to take her in. She was later sent into a nursing home in Tainan, where she was not given appropriate care because of tight manpower.

After learning the plight of the girl, the Tiangco family made a bold decision to fight for her guardianship, bringing her home and nurturing her back to better health. Today, the girl goes to a school for children with special needs and attends regular therapy sessions at medical centers in Kaohsiung.

In 2019, the couple was approached by a social worker hoping to find a home for another child with neuromuscular difficulties and that event inspired her to establish a Children's Home for institutionalized children with severe disabilities. Their organization is aiming to raise NT$18 million for the initiative at this stage and is also calling for public support by sharing or liking their Facebook page posts and YouTube videos to drive up awareness. Be part of making this happen.