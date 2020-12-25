Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's November jobless rate hits 8-month low

By  Central News Agency
2020/12/25 17:00
Unemployment fell in November despite the coronavirus pandemic 

Unemployment fell in November despite the coronavirus pandemic  (CNA photo)

Taiwan's unemployment rate hit an eight-month low of 3.75 percent in November, with the figure expected to fall further in December due to a boost from holiday shopping, according to government statistics.

Last month, Taiwan's jobless rate fell by 0.05 percentage points to 3.75 percent, with 449,000 people out of work, down 6,000 from October, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistic (DGBAS) reported on Thursday.

After seasonal adjustments, the November unemployment rate was 3.77 percent, on par with the level registered in October, ahead of Canada's 8.5 percent, the United States' 6.7 percent, Hong Kong's 6.3 percent, and South Korea's 4.1 percent, it said.

Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣), deputy director of the DGBAS' Department of Census, said Taiwan's job market is likely to continue to improve in December, thanks to holiday shopping at the end of the year and with the upcoming Lunar New Year in February.

However, future developments such as the COVID-19 pandemic, government stimulus incentives and private-sector demand for labor are all factors that could still impact the jobless rate, she added. (By Flor Wang and Su Szu-yun)

Updated : 2020-12-25 22:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison