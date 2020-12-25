Taiwan warns doctors of heightened risk of coronavirus community outbreak

CECC says doctors should be on lookout for community outbreaks. CECC says doctors should be on lookout for community outbreaks. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the infection of three people by a New Zealander pilot, doctors and nurses should be aware that the risk of a community outbreak of the coronavirus has increased, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said in an urgent message Friday (Dec. 25).

EVA Air decided to sack the pilot after news broke that he had violated epidemic prevention regulations by visiting several department stores and supermarkets. He had also infected two fellow pilots, and a female friend of his was confirmed as Taiwan’s first domestic transmission in eight months.

While no new cases linked to the man have since been reported, the CECC told medical staff Friday that they should raise their awareness and strengthen testing and reporting, CNA reported.

The message said that the pilot, known as case No. 765, and his friend, case No. 771, had traveled around northern Taiwan and visited several public places while infectious. Physicians need to be extra vigilant to block a spread of the coronavirus through the community, the CECC said.

If doctors have a patient who shows symptoms of an infection, such as fever, breathing difficulties, and an inability to smell, and they suspect the conditions for an infection are met, then they should follow the appropriate procedures, conduct the necessary tests, and report the case to the authorities.