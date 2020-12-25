Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan warns doctors of heightened risk of coronavirus community outbreak

Urgent message follows first domestic transmission of COVID-19 in eight months

  1995
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/25 15:25
CECC says doctors should be on lookout for community outbreaks.

CECC says doctors should be on lookout for community outbreaks. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the infection of three people by a New Zealander pilot, doctors and nurses should be aware that the risk of a community outbreak of the coronavirus has increased, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said in an urgent message Friday (Dec. 25).

EVA Air decided to sack the pilot after news broke that he had violated epidemic prevention regulations by visiting several department stores and supermarkets. He had also infected two fellow pilots, and a female friend of his was confirmed as Taiwan’s first domestic transmission in eight months.

While no new cases linked to the man have since been reported, the CECC told medical staff Friday that they should raise their awareness and strengthen testing and reporting, CNA reported.

The message said that the pilot, known as case No. 765, and his friend, case No. 771, had traveled around northern Taiwan and visited several public places while infectious. Physicians need to be extra vigilant to block a spread of the coronavirus through the community, the CECC said.

If doctors have a patient who shows symptoms of an infection, such as fever, breathing difficulties, and an inability to smell, and they suspect the conditions for an infection are met, then they should follow the appropriate procedures, conduct the necessary tests, and report the case to the authorities.
coronavirus
COVID-19
New Zealand pilot
community outbreak
CECC
domestic infection

RELATED ARTICLES

Representative to US promotes Taiwanese cuisine in Christmas greetings
Representative to US promotes Taiwanese cuisine in Christmas greetings
2020/12/25 10:42
Brazil institute says CoronaVac efficacy above 50%, but delays full results
Brazil institute says CoronaVac efficacy above 50%, but delays full results
2020/12/24 15:44
CECC says coronavirus-positive woman did not run in Taipei marathon
CECC says coronavirus-positive woman did not run in Taipei marathon
2020/12/24 15:33
Taiwan cancels tourism event after COVID-19 case
Taiwan cancels tourism event after COVID-19 case
2020/12/24 14:00
New Zealander pilot, friend feasted at Taipei's Din Tai Fung while infected with coronavirus
New Zealander pilot, friend feasted at Taipei's Din Tai Fung while infected with coronavirus
2020/12/24 13:25

Updated : 2020-12-25 22:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison