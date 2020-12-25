Ecolohas Builds Sustainable Homes with Smart Energy Storage System Technology

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 25 December 2020 - Recently, the trend of conserving energy and reducing carbon emissions has been on the rise worldwide. Founded in 1998, Ecolohas Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a new social enterprise focusing on distinctive green energy solutions in Taiwan. The company has strong technical teams regarding energy communications and power distribution, and strongly commits to renewable energy combining with power storage system design, planning and construction. Ecolohas invests many research resources in R&D integration, coordination, and management to build energy network, distributed energy and smart microgrid architecture, which effectively fulfill the needs of the general public. With these inventions, Ecolohas successfully boosts the renewable energy generation and electricity consumption efficiency, and reduces energy demand of large-scale power grids.









Ecolohas combines solar power, home energy storage, and concentrated energy storage technologies to build microgrid system to substitute utility power. Ecolohas also introduced the hybrid energy storage system- Wolf ZX to Japan's market.

Ecolohas's main products are smart energy storage system, smart microgrid system, distributed microgrid energy storage system "Battery Ship" and customized design planning for various energy system. The smart energy storage systems are designed for home, business and power grid. It is durable, waterproof and dustproof, and could be applied to various scenarios. With the remote monitoring function, consumers could monitor the renewable energy power generation, power consumption and load power storage data anytime and anywhere. In addition, the smart microgrid system consists of three main elements: renewable energy power generation system, independent small-scale energy storage system, and centralized large-scale energy storage system. Moreover, the system integrates battery and energy management systems providing better quality and improvement on efficiency.

Ecolohas has developed a variety of energy storage systems for different applications and collaborated with governments, industries, academics and R&D institutes. Furthermore, the enterprise has devoted in multiple post disaster reconstruction projects such as the reconstruction of 2009 Typhoon Morakot post solar power community, involved in rescue missions of 2015 Nepal earthquake and relevant 2016 Typhoon Meranti post-disaster reconstruction projects.

"Ecolohas aims to develop and provide self-efficient energy solutions to decrease carbon emission, help resolve climate change challenges and create an ecological, energy-saving and eco-friendly world." said Mr. Kevin Yang, president of Ecolohas. With this in mind, Ecolohas continues to contribute towards sustainable development for the world.



