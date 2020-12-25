Taiwan hopes pork vote will boost chances for trade accord with US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The vote by the Legislative Yuan to approve the import of American pork containing ractopamine residues will give a new boost to the effort to sign a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the United States, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Friday (Dec. 25).

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) used its legislative majority to push the measure through, which becomes effective on Jan. 1. The liberalization of pork imports had long been demanded by the U.S. and widely seen as a condition for a trade accord.

The legislative vote showed that Taiwan respected international standards and that it was determined to fulfill its promises, the MOEA said. It added that the global community will see that the country has the capability to solve difficult trade problems, CNA reported.

As a result, efforts toward a BTA and toward regional economic integration would receive an added boost, according to the MOEA. The ministry noted that 50 members of the U.S. Congress had written a letter in October urging the U.S. Trade Representative to start talks with Taiwan.