Maserati with rare plates caught in mystery crash in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A driver crashed a NT$7.58-million (US$269,000) Maserati sports car bearing rare license plates in Taipei City during the early morning hours, fled the scene, and asked friends to take the fall for him, reports said Friday (Dec. 25).

The driver of the turquoise Maserati GranTurismo took an illegal left turn and in the dark and the rain failed to notice there was a median divider in the middle of the road, mounting it and only coming to a full stop after hitting a lamppost, the Liberty Times reported.

At first when police showed up and began investigating the scene, they could not locate the driver, then a man turned up telling them he had been driving the Italian sports car. However, as he reportedly gave answers to police officers’ questions which did not match camera footage, the investigators told him that lies might result in a three-year prison sentence.

The man then admitted he had been asked by a friend to take the fall. Police found the car was owned by a woman, and suspected her 25-year-old son had been the driver and might have run off because he had been drinking, reports said.

Netizens noted that the car’s license plates, starting with the letters “VVV” for victory, were much rarer than the Maserati itself. The plates had fetched NT$30,000 at an auction in October, according to the Liberty Times.