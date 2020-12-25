Man indicted for murder of Malaysian student in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man has been indicted for murdering a Malaysian student near her college campus, a case that has drawn public scrutiny on safety in the country.

The 28-year-old suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering a 24-year-old Malaysian woman surnamed Chung (鍾) who studied at Chang Jung Christian University (CJCU) in Tainan. He said he had abducted her at around 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 when he saw her walking back to her dormitory.

The case sparked outrage from Taiwanese and Malaysians alike, with many calling for capital punishment for Liang. His parents issued a formal apology on behalf of their son and said they wanted him to pay for his crimes by giving "a life for a life."

During a press conference on Friday (Dec. 25), the Ciaotou District Prosecutors Office in Kaohsiung said Liang had been indicted for murder. It said the indictment had been issued before his detention period expires on Dec. 31, reported CNA.

Meanwhile, Chung's parents have enlisted Taiwan Bar Association President Lin Jui-cheng (林瑞成) to take legal action against CJCU, the Taiwanese government, and the Tainan City Council. They demanded the death penalty for the suspect and said that they would pursue his extradition to Malaysia if a death sentence is not handed down, reported The Star.

Since Taiwan does not have an extradition treaty agreement with Malaysia, Liang is unlikely to be extradited. In addition, the Law of Extradition states that Taiwanese citizens who commit crimes in the country shall not receive trials in foreign territories.