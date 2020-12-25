Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Man indicted for murder of Malaysian student in southern Taiwan

Kaohsiung prosecutors indict Chang Jung Christian University student’s killer for murder

  735
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/25 13:01
Liang (center). 

Liang (center).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man has been indicted for murdering a Malaysian student near her college campus, a case that has drawn public scrutiny on safety in the country.

The 28-year-old suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering a 24-year-old Malaysian woman surnamed Chung (鍾) who studied at Chang Jung Christian University (CJCU) in Tainan. He said he had abducted her at around 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 when he saw her walking back to her dormitory.

The case sparked outrage from Taiwanese and Malaysians alike, with many calling for capital punishment for Liang. His parents issued a formal apology on behalf of their son and said they wanted him to pay for his crimes by giving "a life for a life."

During a press conference on Friday (Dec. 25), the Ciaotou District Prosecutors Office in Kaohsiung said Liang had been indicted for murder. It said the indictment had been issued before his detention period expires on Dec. 31, reported CNA.

Meanwhile, Chung's parents have enlisted Taiwan Bar Association President Lin Jui-cheng (林瑞成) to take legal action against CJCU, the Taiwanese government, and the Tainan City Council. They demanded the death penalty for the suspect and said that they would pursue his extradition to Malaysia if a death sentence is not handed down, reported The Star.

Since Taiwan does not have an extradition treaty agreement with Malaysia, Liang is unlikely to be extradited. In addition, the Law of Extradition states that Taiwanese citizens who commit crimes in the country shall not receive trials in foreign territories.
Malaysia
murder in Taiwan
murder case
indictment
Tainan
murder suspect
Malaysian
homicide
Chang Jung Christian University

RELATED ARTICLES

NT$1 million-winning 'Lotus in Fall' on display in craft exhibition
NT$1 million-winning 'Lotus in Fall' on display in craft exhibition
2020/12/07 13:11
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
Japanese astronaut takes photos of Taiwan cities from space
2020/12/05 14:57
Taiwan's StarLux to launch flights to Kuala Lumpur on Jan. 5
Taiwan's StarLux to launch flights to Kuala Lumpur on Jan. 5
2020/11/28 09:00
Piano virtuoso returns to native Taiwan for twin concerts
Piano virtuoso returns to native Taiwan for twin concerts
2020/11/27 17:52
New Taipei woman receives death penalty for strangling her 2 kids
New Taipei woman receives death penalty for strangling her 2 kids
2020/11/27 11:26

Updated : 2020-12-25 15:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison