Representative to US promotes Taiwanese cuisine in Christmas greetings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese envoy to the United States Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) has been featured in a video introducing her country's cuisine as she extended Christmas greetings to the American people.

As part of the “Tasty Taiwan Food Series” (台灣好食在), the first episode is dedicated to Chiayi turkey rice, an iconic specialty from central county of Chiayi. Dating back over half a century, the meal comprises rice, shredded turkey, and chicken fat seasoned with cured radish, a source of pride for local residents.

The 4-minute video features a recipe and tutorial by Hsiao’s chef, Kao Yu-ting (高于婷) on how to make the delicious dish. The diplomat recommended pairing it with the famed Alishan tea, which is cultivated in the mountainous areas of central Taiwan.

“It tastes just like home. Happy holidays!” said Hsiao in the video after sampling the freshly prepared snack.

Hsiao has been exploring ways to promote Taiwan’s diverse culinary culture in the U.S. since she assumed office in July, according to CNA. The program, presented by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S. (TECRO), seeks to teach Americans more about Taiwan’s vibrant food scene and how to cook dishes themselves.

Hsiao has been promoting Taiwan from various perspectives. In a video conference on Dec. 18, she shared the country’s experience fighting COVID-19 with 20 Californian mayors.