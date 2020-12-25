Alexa
Hawaii beats Houston 28-14 in New Mexico Bowl -- in Texas

By  Associated Press
2020/12/25 09:09
Hawaii defensive back Michael Washington (21) is tackled by Houston wide receiver Nathaniel Dell (4) after an interception during the first quarter of...

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw three first-half touchdown passes and Calvin Turner had two long scoring plays to help Hawaii beat Houston 28-14 on Thursday in the New Mexico Bowl.

The game was moved to Frisco from its usual location in Albuquerque because of COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico.

Hawaii (5-4) gave first-year coach Todd Graham his 100th career victory. He previously coached at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh and Arizona State.

The Rainbow Warriors had a winning record for the third season in a row, the first time they've done that since 2001-04. Houston (3-5) has consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 2000-02.

Cordeiro completed 15 of 23 passes for 136 yards and had eight carries for 33 yards.

Houston's Clayton Tune was 20 of 38 for 216 yards with two touchdown and three interceptions.

Hawaii raced to a 21-0 lead in the first half, with Cordeiro throwing scoring passes of 3 yards to Dae Dae Hunter, 75 yards to Turner, and 4 yards to Jonah Laulu.

Houston rallied with two touchdowns in the third quarter, with Tune throwing a 7-yard scoring pass to Nathaniel Dell and a 26-yarder to Christian Trahan.

After Trahan's score, Turner returned the kickoff 92 yards to cap the scoring.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Updated : 2020-12-25 15:40 GMT+08:00

