Bills cut WR Jake Kumerow with John Brown set to return

By JOHN WAWROW , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/25 06:19
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow, right, celebrates with teammate center Jon Feliciano after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an N...

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills cut receiver Jake Kumerow on Thursday in opening the possibility of receiver John Brown’s return after missing four games with an ankle injury.

Kumerow’s release comes after scoring on a 22-yard touchdown pass on his first and only catch in six games with the Bills in a 48-19 AFC East-clinching win at Denver on Saturday. He opened the season on Buffalo’s practice squad after spending the previous two-plus years with Green Bay.

Kumerow became the 13th Bills player to catch a touchdown pass to match an NFL single-season record.

Brown remains on injured reserve, but was designated to return to practice last week. He’s been limited to playing eight games because of knee and ankle injuries, and was placed on injured reserve following a 32-30 loss at Arizona on Nov. 15.

Buffalo (11-3) plays at New England (6-8) on Monday night.

Receiver/returner Andre Roberts (back) and offensive tackle Daryl Williams (groin) were listed as limited in practice Thursday. The Bills are off on Friday before returning to practice Saturday.

