Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Report: License plate surveillance system was inaccurate

By  Associated Press
2020/12/25 05:24
Report: License plate surveillance system was inaccurate

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has ended the use of a controversial license plate surveillance system after discovering a glitch that caused inaccurate data to be recorded for more than five years, according to a report obtained by The Boston Globe.

The inaccuracies were found in a network of mounted, fixed high-speed cameras installed by Massachusetts State Police that took photos of license plates of passing vehicles.

The state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security issued a memo Wednesday that said the problem was discovered Nov. 12 by state police officials reviewing data collected.

The officials said the dates and time stamps for some of the entries were inaccurate.

The data collected included location, date and time and was used for criminal investigations and in some cases to find suspects in real time, without obtaining warrants or court orders.

"Like with facial recognition and other newer forms of surveillance, there’s too many risks that something will go wrong if this is left entirely to the executive branch of the government to run in secret," said Kade Crockford, director of the Technology for Liberty Program at the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts. “We have to remember that these technologies are not perfect and they are never going to be perfect.”

State officials declined to directly answer questions or provide more details.

Updated : 2020-12-25 06:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison