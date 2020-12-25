Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/25 05:10
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 11 cents to $48.23 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 9 cents to $51.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery held steady at $1.38 a gallon. January heating oil slipped 1 cent to $1.49 a gallon. January natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $5.10 to $1,883.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 1 cent to $25.91 an ounce and March copper held steady at $3.56 a pound.

The dollar ticked up to 103.68 Japanese yen from 103.62 yen. The euro edged up to $1.2180 from $1.2179.

Updated : 2020-12-25 06:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison