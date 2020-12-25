Alexa
Tesla rises; Alibaba, Altimmune fall

By  Associated Press
2020/12/25 03:09
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved sharply or traded heavily Thursday:

Alibaba (BABA), down $34.18 to $222.00

U.S.-listed shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant sank after China’s market regulator said it launched an anti-monopoly investigation.

Tesla (TSLA), up $15.79 to $661.77

The electric-vehicle maker closed out its first week as a member of the S&P 500 index, a move that triggered tens of billions of dollars of trades.

Altimmune (ALT), down $1.17 to $11.45

The Food and Drug Administration issued a clinical hold on the company's investigational new drug application for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF), down 22 cents to $0.63

The staffing company said it priced an offering of 4.2 million shares of its stock at 60 cents per share.

Apollo Global Mgmt. (APO), up 93 cents to $49.09

The investment manager is part of a group acquiring a 49.9% stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev’s US-based metal container plants for about $3 billion.

Tenet Healthcare (THC), down 42 cents to $40.11

The company won’t be selling two Memphis-area hospitals after the Federal Trade Commission opposed the $350 million deal.

Nikola (NKLA), down $1.28 to $13.75

The company's shares continued to fall, dropping for a second day after it and Republic Services canceled a deal to develop electric refuse trucks.

Marathon Oil (MRO), down 18 cents to $6.63

Energy companies were the weakest performers across the market, giving back much of their gains from the day before.

Updated : 2020-12-25 06:51 GMT+08:00

