Ravens seek to sustain late surge against desperate Giants

NEW YORK GIANTS (5-9) at BALTIMORE (9-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Ravens by 11

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Giants 8-5; Ravens 8-5-1

SERIES RECORD - Ravens lead 4-2

LAST MEETING - Giants beat Ravens 27-23 on Oct. 16, 2016 in New Jersey

LAST WEEK - Giants lost to Browns 20-6; Ravens beat Jaguars 40-14

AP PRO32 RANKING - Giants No. 21, Ravens No. 9

GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (16), PASS (29).

GIANTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (6), PASS (21).

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (1), PASS (31).

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (10), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- The Ravens have won three straight but still need help to qualify for the playoffs, even if they win their final two. ... New York has lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak. ... Baltimore has scored 47 touchdowns this season, more than twice as many as the Giants (23). ... Baltimore OL D.J. Fluker played for the Giants in 2017. ... Giants WR Golden Tate needs five catches to reach 700 for his career. He has a reception in 126 straight games. ... New York K Graham Gano has made 27 straight FG tries, two short of matching the franchise record held by Josh Brown. ... Giants TE Evan Engram has 13 TDs in 48 games with New York. ... The Giants are hopeful that starting QB Daniel Jones can return from two injuries. If not, Colt McCoy will start for a second straight week. ... New York P Riley Dixon has put at least one kick inside the 20 in 18 straight games. ... The Ravens are 20-5 at home against NFC teams under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. ... The Ravens have rushed for at least 100 yards in 37 straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history. ... Baltimore’s 12-2 record in December since 2008 is best in NFL. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is 11-1 during the month with 10 straight wins. ... The Ravens have averaged 40 points per game over the last three weeks. In those games, Jackson has thrown six TD passes and run for four scores. ... Jackson owns a 28-7 record as a starter. ... Baltimore leads the league with 25 forced fumbles and ranks second with 12 fumble recoveries. ... Harbaugh’s .614 winning percentage ranks fifth among active NFL coaches. ... The Ravens are 76-27 at home in the regular season under Harbaugh, including 23-8 in December. ... Ravens CB Marcus Peters, who missed last week’s game with a calf injury, is the only NFL defender this season to have at least three forced fumbles and three interceptions. ... Baltimore owns a plus-4 turnover differential. Since 2000, they Ravens are 124-17 with a plus-differential. ...Baltimore rookie RB J.K. Dobbins has more than 40 yards rushing and a touchdown in each of his last four games. ... Ravens K Justin Tucker has connected on 90.6% of his field goal tries, best career percentage in NFL history. He has 16 career winning kicks, including a 55-yarder against Cleveland two weeks ago. ... Ravens rookie LB Patrick Queen leads the team with 97 tackles. ... Fantasy tip: Dobbins has seen an increased role in the Ravens' running game and has scored four of his six TDs in the last four games.

