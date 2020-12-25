Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Devils agree to terms with 1st-round draft pick Mercer

By  Associated Press
2020/12/25 01:07
Devils agree to terms with 1st-round draft pick Mercer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have agreed to terms with center Dawson Mercer on a three-year entry-level contract.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the tentative deal with Mercer, who was the 18th pick overall in the recent draft. He was the Devils' second of three first-round picks.

Mercer is currently representing Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta. He is one of six returning players who won gold at the 2020 tournament.

Mercer had 69 goals and 88 assists in 176 junior hockey league games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-25 06:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison