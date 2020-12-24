Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/24 23:34
A young boy, part of several asylum seeking families participating in a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, peers into the U.S. from Agu...
From left, Caleb Dupree, Father Oscar Mejia, Brother David Buer, Nathan Adams Maldonado, and Mark Adams, PCUSA Mission co-worker serving with Frontera...
Vicky Chaidez waves to children on the Mexico side of the border fence at the start of a Las Posadas event with several asylum seeking families at the...
Framed by the border fence, asylum seeking families attend a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, on the Mexico side Tuesday, Dec. 15, 20...
A young girl pushes her doll through the border fence, as she attends a Las Posadas event with several asylum seeking families at the U.S.-Mexico bord...
Caleb Dupree, left, an intern with Frontera de Cristo, slides a banner through the border fence, as several on the Mexico side take the other side of ...
A young girl pushes her doll through the border fence from Mexico while looking at Nathan Adams Maldonado, right, as they attend a Las Posadas event w...
Brother David Buer holds a cross commemorating an immigrant who died attempting to cross the border, at the start of a procession to the border as par...
From left, Father Oscar Mejia, Brother David Buer and Mark Adams, PCUSA Mission co-worker serving with Frontera de Cristo, start a procession to the b...
With crosses in hand and a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle in the background, Mark Adams, PCUSA Mission co-worker serving with Frontera de Cristo, walks aw...
A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle sits parked near where a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall took place, as several asylum seeking families ...
Stephanie Frizzell, right, of Magog, Quebec talks to her 3-year-old grandson, Jax, as her daughter, Shelby Dubois, holds coffee, left, while visiting ...
Sisters Stephanie Frizzell, left, of Magog, Quebec, Canada and Sherie Frizzell, right, of Newport Center, Vt., chat as they sit in lawn chairs for a v...
Americans, right, sit bundled up on lawn chairs as they visit with their Canadian relatives, left, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the U.S.-Canadian borde...
Canadians Stephanie Frizzell, far right, and her daughter, Shelby Dubois, second from right, move in for a big air hug with their American relatives, ...
People attend an event in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe along the border Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Calexico, Calif. In the town of 40,000 people,...
People attend an event in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe along the border Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Calexico, Calif. In the town of 40,000 people,...
Two men walk near where the border wall meets the Pacific Ocean Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
A Canadian citizen jumps a rain-soaked ditch bordering the U.S. and Canada to return home after visiting an American in the Peace Arch Historical Stat...
A couple erects a tent in Peace Arch Historical State Park in the U.S. directly across from a street in Canada, background, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in ...
Newly-married Faith Dancey, a Canadian from White Rock, B.C., left, is playfully carried by her bridegroom Drew MacPherson, a U.S. citizen from Bellin...
A couple embraces in Peace Arch Historical State Park in the U.S. just before one of them returned to Canada by crossing a ditch nearby, Sunday, Dec. ...
A Canadian citizen steps past a border marker and walks into the Peace Arch Historical State Park in the U.S., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Blaine, Wash....
A Canadian Royal Mounted Police officer, left, talks with a woman after she crossed a ditch back into Canada as the man she visited with looks on from...
Newlyweds Drew MacPherson, a U.S. citizen from Bellingham, Wash., left, and Faith Dancey, a Canadian from White Rock, B.C., stroll through an otherwis...

A young boy, part of several asylum seeking families participating in a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, peers into the U.S. from Agu...

From left, Caleb Dupree, Father Oscar Mejia, Brother David Buer, Nathan Adams Maldonado, and Mark Adams, PCUSA Mission co-worker serving with Frontera...

Vicky Chaidez waves to children on the Mexico side of the border fence at the start of a Las Posadas event with several asylum seeking families at the...

Framed by the border fence, asylum seeking families attend a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, on the Mexico side Tuesday, Dec. 15, 20...

A young girl pushes her doll through the border fence, as she attends a Las Posadas event with several asylum seeking families at the U.S.-Mexico bord...

Caleb Dupree, left, an intern with Frontera de Cristo, slides a banner through the border fence, as several on the Mexico side take the other side of ...

A young girl pushes her doll through the border fence from Mexico while looking at Nathan Adams Maldonado, right, as they attend a Las Posadas event w...

Brother David Buer holds a cross commemorating an immigrant who died attempting to cross the border, at the start of a procession to the border as par...

From left, Father Oscar Mejia, Brother David Buer and Mark Adams, PCUSA Mission co-worker serving with Frontera de Cristo, start a procession to the b...

With crosses in hand and a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle in the background, Mark Adams, PCUSA Mission co-worker serving with Frontera de Cristo, walks aw...

A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle sits parked near where a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall took place, as several asylum seeking families ...

Stephanie Frizzell, right, of Magog, Quebec talks to her 3-year-old grandson, Jax, as her daughter, Shelby Dubois, holds coffee, left, while visiting ...

Sisters Stephanie Frizzell, left, of Magog, Quebec, Canada and Sherie Frizzell, right, of Newport Center, Vt., chat as they sit in lawn chairs for a v...

Americans, right, sit bundled up on lawn chairs as they visit with their Canadian relatives, left, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the U.S.-Canadian borde...

Canadians Stephanie Frizzell, far right, and her daughter, Shelby Dubois, second from right, move in for a big air hug with their American relatives, ...

People attend an event in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe along the border Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Calexico, Calif. In the town of 40,000 people,...

People attend an event in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe along the border Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Calexico, Calif. In the town of 40,000 people,...

Two men walk near where the border wall meets the Pacific Ocean Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A Canadian citizen jumps a rain-soaked ditch bordering the U.S. and Canada to return home after visiting an American in the Peace Arch Historical Stat...

A couple erects a tent in Peace Arch Historical State Park in the U.S. directly across from a street in Canada, background, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in ...

Newly-married Faith Dancey, a Canadian from White Rock, B.C., left, is playfully carried by her bridegroom Drew MacPherson, a U.S. citizen from Bellin...

A couple embraces in Peace Arch Historical State Park in the U.S. just before one of them returned to Canada by crossing a ditch nearby, Sunday, Dec. ...

A Canadian citizen steps past a border marker and walks into the Peace Arch Historical State Park in the U.S., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Blaine, Wash....

A Canadian Royal Mounted Police officer, left, talks with a woman after she crossed a ditch back into Canada as the man she visited with looks on from...

Newlyweds Drew MacPherson, a U.S. citizen from Bellingham, Wash., left, and Faith Dancey, a Canadian from White Rock, B.C., stroll through an otherwis...

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the United States, Canada and Mexico agreed in March to close their shared borders to nonessential travel.

Nine months later, it's Christmas. Families across the world are disconnected, but perhaps none more than those trapped on opposite sides of an international border. Some legally can’t cross, and others can’t afford to endure quarantines if they do.

Yet, the holiday spirit survives. Along both borders, AP photographers found families connecting in smaller, more intimate ways, overcoming unusual obstacles for shared celebrations.

At the U.S.-Mexico border, most years bring festive Las Posadas celebrations; the centuries-old tradition practiced in Mexico reenacts through song Mary and Joseph’s search for refuge in Bethlehem.

Not this year. In addition to virus-related restrictions, people face another barrier: President Donald Trump’s border wall that stretches hundreds of miles and is still under construction.

A little girl in Arizona recently stuck her arm through giant steel slats of the border wall, wrangling a baby doll as she looked to the sky. A little boy reached through the wall for a hug, looking tired and serious.

Contrast that with the scenes 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) away on the U.S.-Canada border.

A short strip of yellow police tape is the only thing dividing Derby Line, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec.

On a recent day, the mood outside the majestic, Victorian-style library where people from both countries come to congregate was festive and lighthearted.

A family unfolded chairs in the snow, bundled in winter coats on both sides of the border. They cheerfully exchanged Christmas cards across the police tape, chatting amiably as if there were no barrier.

A Canadian border policeman came by but only to make someone move their car.

The motivations for meeting this way vary: Dr. Tamsin Durand, a physician at a Vermont hospital, visited with his Canadian parents across the yellow tape, unwilling to enter Canada because it would trigger a two-week quarantine. So she, her husband and 3-year-old son, come to visit.

Travel 2,800 miles (4,506 kilometers) west, to Peace Arch Historical State Park in Blaine, Washington, where Canadians walked from a street parallel to the border across a rain-soaked ditch separating the two countries, many carrying tents, sleeping bags, food and other belongings for a visit with Americans.

To enter the U.S., they navigated a short but slippery downhill. Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers checked identification documents of Canadians as they returned. A sign that read “Leaving United States Border” reminded them of the international divide.

Couples romanced in the park; children played. Faith Dancey of White Rock, British Columbia, was all smiles with her bridal gown blowing in the wind as she walked across neatly groomed grass with her new husband. Drew MacPherson of Bellingham, Washington, gave her a joyful piggyback ride before her return to Canada. He stayed in the United States.

It’s not so simple at the Mexico border. In Calexico, California, a planned cross-border celebration happened only in the U.S. because a construction site blocked access to participants in Mexicali, Mexico, a sprawling industrial city of 1 million people.

About a dozen mask-wearing people waited in Calexico to celebrate with Mexicans on Dec. 12, the day of Mexico’s patron saint, Our Lady of Guadalupe. The Americans gathered on the other side, too far to see or speak to their loved ones, and rallied for open borders.

They left behind flowers and candles. They touched the wall before departing.

____

By Associated Press photographers Gregory Bull in Calexico, California, Ross Franklin in Douglas, Arizona, and Elaine Thompson in Blaine, Washington. Photographer Elise Amendola and writer Wilson Ring contributed from Derby Line, Vermont.

Updated : 2020-12-25 06:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison