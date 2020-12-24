Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Fulham manager missing EPL game while isolating

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 20:57
The Latest: Fulham manager missing EPL game while isolating

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Fulham manager Scott Parker will not be at the stadium on Saturday for the English Premier League match against Southampton after a member of his household tested positive for the coronavirus.

The London club says Parker returned a negative test but has been self-isolating this week in accordance with government guidelines.

Matt Wells and Stuart Gray are set to take charge of the team, which is 18th in the 20-team standings.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-25 06:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
New Zealanders denounce pilot for spreading coronavirus in Taiwan
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' sentenced to over 9 years in prison