Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 24, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;Humid with a shower;87;78;SSW;6;80%;64%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;77;61;Sunny intervals;78;66;NW;10;59%;2%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;49;31;Plenty of sunshine;51;35;ENE;3;48%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;65;51;Rain and drizzle;59;44;NE;7;78%;90%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;45;37;Spotty showers;43;36;W;10;81%;69%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;28;25;Partly sunny;26;21;NNE;8;77%;11%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;40;34;A bit of p.m. snow;35;27;NW;6;90%;86%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;9;1;Cloudy and cold;11;-8;ENE;6;91%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;95;77;High clouds;92;76;SE;8;56%;4%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;61;53;Partly sunny;64;54;WSW;5;72%;6%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;67;61;Cloudy and breezy;70;59;SW;15;57%;9%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;58;36;Hazy sun;57;35;NW;8;49%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;89;73;Afternoon showers;89;73;S;5;75%;90%;4

Bangalore, India;Nice with some sun;81;60;Hazy sun;81;58;E;6;50%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Becoming cloudy;89;79;A little p.m. rain;86;79;SE;7;61%;78%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;57;41;Partly sunny;52;38;WNW;11;57%;25%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;39;19;Sunny and mild;41;19;SW;4;23%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;An afternoon shower;60;46;Cooler with rain;47;36;NNW;4;89%;91%;0

Berlin, Germany;A little a.m. rain;47;33;Mostly cloudy;35;25;WNW;9;79%;36%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;68;47;Afternoon showers;65;45;NW;6;77%;91%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;79;66;A thunderstorm;80;66;NNE;9;75%;74%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Periods of rain;47;39;Cloudy, snow showers;43;31;NNW;10;82%;70%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;44;32;Showers of rain/snow;38;31;WNW;6;82%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;47;40;Mostly cloudy, mild;51;40;W;5;84%;64%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A little rain;47;40;Bit of rain, snow;42;33;NW;7;82%;66%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;90;70;Humid;89;72;E;9;63%;12%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;85;66;Clouds and sun, nice;85;67;NE;4;44%;66%;10

Busan, South Korea;A morning shower;55;28;Plenty of sunshine;46;29;NW;5;47%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy;67;52;Mostly sunny;68;52;NE;8;48%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Hazy sun;78;60;Partly sunny, nice;73;64;SSE;8;62%;28%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;82;67;A stray thunderstorm;83;68;NE;4;61%;48%;7

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;86;72;Hazy sunshine;87;71;NNE;8;67%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;A flurry around;20;12;Very cold;23;19;WSW;12;51%;14%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;89;72;Sunshine and nice;88;72;ENE;8;73%;16%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;38;29;Partly sunny;34;26;NW;8;81%;24%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;80;70;Partly sunny, nice;78;70;NNE;10;73%;1%;3

Dallas, United States;Increasingly windy;54;36;Plenty of sunshine;60;40;S;5;36%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;91;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;79;NE;11;72%;67%;9

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;70;44;Hazy sun;69;44;WNW;6;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;49;31;Sunny, not as cool;57;36;SSW;5;24%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;79;56;Hazy sunshine;79;55;NNW;5;60%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;SE;4;76%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;40;31;Mostly cloudy;43;42;WSW;11;82%;53%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rather cloudy;48;33;An afternoon shower;48;34;N;7;49%;76%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;65;54;Mostly cloudy;62;55;E;9;78%;78%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;72;63;Mostly cloudy;72;63;SE;5;52%;36%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;83;62;A stray t-shower;82;60;E;6;72%;74%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and pleasant;82;60;Breezy and cooler;71;52;N;16;61%;18%;1

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;36;30;Snow showers;33;26;N;11;93%;80%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;SE;5;69%;60%;6

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;76;61;Mostly sunny;73;61;E;8;55%;6%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;84;71;Breezy in the p.m.;84;72;NE;12;55%;44%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;81;58;Hazy sunshine;79;57;E;5;59%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;67;41;Clouds limiting sun;65;42;NE;4;52%;0%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;54;49;Partly sunny, mild;59;52;SSW;9;69%;15%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;90;76;Downpours;89;76;ESE;7;74%;81%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sun and clouds, nice;85;71;High clouds;86;74;WNW;7;56%;11%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;85;57;A little a.m. rain;81;58;NNW;8;63%;71%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;48;22;Cloudy;47;23;W;3;35%;10%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;Breezy in the a.m.;82;53;NNE;11;23%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing;66;38;Hazy sun;67;38;SW;4;54%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;94;71;Hazy sun;92;69;N;11;33%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;40;39;A little rain;41;30;WNW;6;89%;66%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;86;75;Partly sunny;86;76;N;5;63%;63%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A t-storm around;91;75;W;5;64%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;77;56;Hazy sun;76;55;N;6;58%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A few showers;86;75;Showers around;87;76;ESE;3;78%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds, a shower;60;40;Afternoon showers;59;40;ENE;9;59%;92%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;88;76;Hazy sunshine;90;76;SW;6;74%;28%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;76;66;High clouds;76;66;SSE;6;69%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;56;43;Partly sunny;57;39;ENE;11;61%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;42;34;Partly sunny;39;34;WSW;7;73%;30%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A thick cloud cover;67;49;Mostly sunny;69;53;SE;5;37%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;83;77;Decreasing clouds;87;77;SSW;6;68%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mainly cloudy;49;34;Partly sunny;47;27;NE;7;54%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;79;Mostly cloudy;88;79;E;6;70%;69%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;86;76;A downpour;87;76;NE;5;79%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;Mostly sunny;88;77;ENE;5;70%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;68;48;More clouds than sun;72;53;SSW;12;49%;3%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;76;46;Mostly sunny;73;48;NE;6;37%;8%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;81;60;Cooler;63;45;NNW;14;51%;23%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;38;36;A little snow;38;23;W;8;97%;63%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with sunshine;91;75;Sunny and breezy;91;75;ENE;15;58%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;82;65;Breezy in the p.m.;81;64;NE;13;63%;5%;7

Montreal, Canada;A touch of rain;47;44;Heavy morning rain;53;25;WSW;9;99%;87%;1

Moscow, Russia;Afternoon flurries;26;23;A bit of snow;33;31;SE;12;79%;88%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;90;71;Hazy sun;91;73;N;6;44%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;82;60;Hazy sun;82;60;N;11;51%;44%;10

New York, United States;Showers around;59;55;Occasional a.m. rain;56;25;WSW;24;57%;70%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;62;45;Mostly sunny;63;45;SSE;4;58%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Periods of snow;20;-9;A bit of a.m. snow;-6;-36;N;8;75%;74%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;49;37;Partly sunny, cooler;46;37;WNW;12;51%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny;26;21;NW;4;63%;51%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with rain;44;39;Rain and drizzle;41;22;SW;11;91%;86%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;83;78;A shower;84;78;NNE;7;78%;91%;8

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;91;76;A thunderstorm;89;74;NNW;8;71%;80%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A heavy shower;85;77;Showers, mainly late;86;76;ENE;6;78%;96%;5

Paris, France;Cooler;47;28;Rain/snow showers;38;26;NNW;11;69%;67%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very hot;104;69;Very hot;97;70;SE;10;21%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Humid;88;77;A t-storm around;89;77;SW;7;68%;67%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;N;11;73%;77%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;67;Mostly sunny, nice;88;67;SSE;5;57%;25%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Occasional rain;47;32;Snow showers, colder;34;25;WNW;9;83%;69%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder with sunshine;32;15;Hazy sunshine;33;16;ESE;3;38%;10%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;66;53;Downpours;64;53;NE;8;77%;91%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny intervals;65;49;Mostly cloudy;63;46;SE;3;84%;9%;2

Recife, Brazil;An afternoon shower;84;78;Sun and clouds;84;78;E;9;62%;55%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;45;40;Very windy;41;28;WSW;34;64%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;38;33;Snow showers;37;32;W;11;89%;80%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;78;71;Rain in the morning;79;72;ENE;7;76%;90%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;79;50;High clouds, cooler;65;43;NE;8;32%;6%;3

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;59;47;Spotty showers;55;38;SW;9;73%;84%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;37;27;Cloudy with flurries;29;21;NNE;6;86%;88%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;57;49;A little p.m. rain;59;50;SW;9;68%;85%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Some sun, a t-storm;78;62;A thunderstorm;76;62;ENE;14;66%;81%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;84;75;A stray shower;84;73;E;11;73%;77%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;82;67;Plenty of sunshine;83;65;N;10;63%;26%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;73;46;Sunshine, pleasant;74;42;E;5;32%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sunshine;92;55;Hot with hazy sun;97;56;SW;6;23%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A few showers;84;72;Spotty showers;84;71;N;7;74%;68%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;54;37;Partly sunny;58;30;E;6;57%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;46;36;A little p.m. rain;45;40;SE;5;76%;94%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;42;20;Plenty of sunshine;37;28;SSW;5;42%;2%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, breezy;52;39;Partly sunny;52;41;SE;9;50%;0%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;79;NE;4;76%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, mild;49;33;Mainly cloudy, mild;50;38;SSE;4;83%;27%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Brief showers;82;76;A shower in spots;82;74;ENE;13;71%;42%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;More sun than clouds;35;28;Mostly cloudy;32;24;NNW;11;80%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;78;64;A shower in the a.m.;73;59;ENE;14;63%;61%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy with showers;64;60;Breezy;68;61;E;14;71%;22%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;39;28;Snow showers;33;26;NNE;9;91%;83%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;45;35;Cloudy;46;38;NE;4;81%;71%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing and windy;44;28;Abundant sunshine;41;26;NE;4;65%;4%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;49;29;Colder;36;23;N;7;42%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;68;45;Sunny and nice;70;47;ENE;5;60%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy;66;49;Showery;66;52;SSE;6;67%;93%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;55;39;Mostly sunny;51;34;NNW;7;49%;7%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and snow;44;28;A little snow;32;24;WSW;15;77%;92%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;66;54;Mostly sunny;67;54;SSW;9;58%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;68;47;Mostly sunny;66;49;WNW;6;64%;59%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;-4;-18;Mostly cloudy;10;-11;ESE;5;72%;32%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;51;41;Cooler with rain;43;41;ESE;6;73%;94%;0

Vienna, Austria;Periods of rain;48;36;Snow showers, colder;37;27;NW;8;79%;76%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;85;64;Partly sunny;81;68;NNE;5;53%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;36;31;A little snow;33;24;W;10;91%;80%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;51;37;Snow showers, colder;39;31;WNW;11;86%;80%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;65;58;Mostly cloudy;65;57;NNE;8;76%;35%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with hazy sun;91;69;Hazy and very warm;94;72;NW;5;45%;25%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and chilly;30;16;Sunny and chilly;28;17;NE;2;48%;1%;2

_____

Updated : 2020-12-25 06:44 GMT+08:00

