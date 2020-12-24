Alexa
Pro-CCP movie producer from Hong Kong seeks to live in Taiwan

Charles Heung has publicly supported Beijing's new national security law for Hong Kong

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/24 20:54
Charles Heung (right) (Facebook, Jacky Heung photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — News about a Hong Kong movie producer who supports the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) seeking to live in Taiwan has drawn a backlash.

Reports that producer Charles Heung (向華強), whose wife Chen Lan (陳嵐) is Taiwanese, has applied to Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency (NIA) for a dependent visa were confirmed by the Mainland Affair Council (MAC). Youth groups in Hong Kong and Taiwan have reacted angrily to the news, saying that people who support the CCP should not be welcome to live in Taiwan.

Heung has publicly supported China’s new national security law for Hong Kong. Chen has published articles condemning the youth who protested its passage.

MAC Spokesperson Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) told media during a press conference on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 24) that Heung and his son, Jacky Heung (向佐), entered Taiwan on work visas in September, which allows them to stay for three months and extend their stay by three more if necessary. However, they have both now applied to the NIA for dependent visas.

Chiu said that their application was being processed by the NIA and that related authorities would review it according to the Regulations Governing Permits for People from Hong Kong and Macau Setting up Residence or Permanent Residence in the R.O.C. and related regulations.

The spokesperson was then asked by media whether Jacky Heung’s status as a committee member of the All-China Youth Federation — a group under the umbrella of the Communist Youth League of China — is a violation of the law, which disallows people of Hong Kong or Macau engaged in CCP affairs in China, among other activities, from entering Taiwan.

The spokesperson replied that the authorities had already looked into the background of the father and son when approving their work visa applications. He added that the government will invite relevant agencies to jointly review their dependent visa applications according to the law.
