Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

No Christmas Eve joy for truckers stuck in UK virus gridlock

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 16:56
General view of the queue of trucks in the area outside the Port of Dover waiting for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Do...
Freight lorries lined up in Manston, after French authorities announced that journeys from the UK will be allowed to resume after the coronavirus ban ...
A driver sits in his truck as he waits outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wed...
A police officer patrols the area outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wednesda...
A driver sits in his truck as he speaks with a police officer outside the Port of Dover waiting for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port o...
A driver sits in his truck as he waits outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wed...
Police officers patrol the area outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wednesday,...
Two drivers talk past a lorry displaying a placard reading "Merry Christmas, merci France" outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the e...
A ferry stands docked at the port of Calais, northern France, Monday Dec. 21, 2020. France is banning all travel from the U.K. for 48 hours in an atte...
The ferry, front, arriving from the Port of Dover in southern England, loaded with trucks as it arrives at the port of Calais in northern France, Tues...
People sit in their van as they wait outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wedne...
People walk carrying a bag, outside the Port of Dover waiting for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wednes...
Police stand next to an electronic notice that says 'Testing to Commence', which will be a coronavirus test to help clear a backlog of freight, truck ...
Police speak to truck drivers outside the Port of Dover, that is blocked by police, as vehicles queue to be allowed to leave, in Dover, England, Wedne...
Health workers escorted by police begin take coronavirus tests of drivers and passengers of truck and cars outside the Port of Dover in Dover, England...
Freight lorries lined up in Manston, after French authorities announced that journeys from the UK will be allowed to resume after the coronavirus ban ...
Police stand next to an electronic notice notifying about coronavirus testing to help clear a backlog of freight, truck and passengers outside the Por...
Police make an arrest at entrance to the Port of Dover, that is blocked by police, as vehicles queue to be allowed to leave, in Dover, England, Wednes...
Police stand next to an electronic notice, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative virus test...

General view of the queue of trucks in the area outside the Port of Dover waiting for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Do...

Freight lorries lined up in Manston, after French authorities announced that journeys from the UK will be allowed to resume after the coronavirus ban ...

A driver sits in his truck as he waits outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wed...

A police officer patrols the area outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wednesda...

A driver sits in his truck as he speaks with a police officer outside the Port of Dover waiting for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port o...

A driver sits in his truck as he waits outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wed...

Police officers patrol the area outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wednesday,...

Two drivers talk past a lorry displaying a placard reading "Merry Christmas, merci France" outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the e...

A ferry stands docked at the port of Calais, northern France, Monday Dec. 21, 2020. France is banning all travel from the U.K. for 48 hours in an atte...

The ferry, front, arriving from the Port of Dover in southern England, loaded with trucks as it arrives at the port of Calais in northern France, Tues...

People sit in their van as they wait outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wedne...

People walk carrying a bag, outside the Port of Dover waiting for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wednes...

Police stand next to an electronic notice that says 'Testing to Commence', which will be a coronavirus test to help clear a backlog of freight, truck ...

Police speak to truck drivers outside the Port of Dover, that is blocked by police, as vehicles queue to be allowed to leave, in Dover, England, Wedne...

Health workers escorted by police begin take coronavirus tests of drivers and passengers of truck and cars outside the Port of Dover in Dover, England...

Freight lorries lined up in Manston, after French authorities announced that journeys from the UK will be allowed to resume after the coronavirus ban ...

Police stand next to an electronic notice notifying about coronavirus testing to help clear a backlog of freight, truck and passengers outside the Por...

Police make an arrest at entrance to the Port of Dover, that is blocked by police, as vehicles queue to be allowed to leave, in Dover, England, Wednes...

Police stand next to an electronic notice, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative virus test...

CALAIS, France (AP) — Trucks inched slowly past checkpoints in Dover and headed across the Channel to Calais on Thursday after France partially reopened its borders following a scare over a rapidly spreading new virus variant — but most drivers remained trapped in mass gridlock on Christmas Eve.

One by one, trucks passed toward ferries and trains that link Britain with France, as authorities checked that drivers had the negative virus tests now required to cross. On the French side, powerful winds buffeted the coast before dawn broke, and the vast Calais port — which normally takes in up to 4,000 trucks a day — remained quieter than usual amid testing challenges on the U.K. side.

Officials warned the backlog could take days to clear. One U.K. road haulage expert estimated there could be 8,000 to 10,000 trucks caught up in the chaos near Dover in England, waiting to enter France.

Nations around the world began barring people from Britain over the weekend after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that scientists said a new version of the virus whipping around London and England’s southeast may be more contagious.

The announcement added to anxieties at a time when Europe has been walloped by soaring new virus infections and deaths. Europe as a whole has recorded over 500,000 virus-related deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that experts agree is probably an undercount due to missed cases and other factors.

But France's move was the most dramatic and raised the most concern, since France is a major conduit for trade and travel between Britain and the continent. It led to a feeling of intense isolation on the island nation, since the U.K. relies heavily on its cross-Channel commercial links to the continent for food at this time of year, especially fresh fruit and vegetables.

France defended its handling of the border situation after the EU’s transport commissioner issued unusually strong public criticism.

Commissioner Adina Valean, of Romania, tweeted: “I deplore that France went against our recommendations and brought us back to the situation we were in in March when the supply chains were interrupted.”

France’s secretary of state for European affairs, Clement Beaune, tweeted back that France had “exactly followed the EU recommendation” and is now “more open than other European countries” to arrivals from Britain.

Some European countries relaxed their travel limits on Britain on Wednesday, though many remain in place.

Fears of food shortages added to an already glum runup to Christmas in Britain, where authorities have scaled back or canceled plans to relax restrictions for the holiday as daily virus infections soar and many hospitals are nearing capacity.

China on Thursday became the latest nation to suspend flights to and from the U.K.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Updated : 2020-12-24 20:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious