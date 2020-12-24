Alexa
Kiteboarding school in Yulin to be Taiwan’s first internationally certified

Yunlin county commissioner visits school, tries sport, wipes out

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/24 19:51
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yunlin County Commissioner Chang Li-shan (張麗善) went kiteboarding at a school dedicated to the sport on Santiaolun Beach in Sihu Township on Thursday (Dec. 24), only to wipe out and be dragged along the water.

The beach had been deserted for years before it was tidied up to house the Yulin International Kiteboarding School, which was certified by the International Kiteboarding Organization (IKO) on Dec. 22, according to CNA.

Chang said the Yulin school is the only IKO-certified kiteboarding school in Taiwan. After the certification, kiteboarders from around the world will be more likely to visit, the commissioner said. Hosting international kiteboarding competitions is now also on the table, and Taiwanese can obtain IKO-certified coaching certificates.

With the assistance of one such coach, the commissioner gave the sport a try on Thursday, but she wiped out and was towed along by the kite. Luckily, she suffered no harm.

“I had a few mouthfuls of seawater, which was so salty,” she said, mentioning her shock at the fall.

Yulin County Government Planning Department Director Lee Ming-yueh (李明岳) said that Santiaolun is an excellent place for the sport because of its location just north of the Tropic of Cancer and immersion in the Kuroshio current.

With air temperatures hovering between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius in winter and the seawater above 17 degrees, Santiaolun is the only place in East Asia optimal for kiteboarding in winter, per CNA.
Updated : 2020-12-24 20:13 GMT+08:00

