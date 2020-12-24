Boise St. beats New Mexico 89-52

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Max Rice and Derrick Alston Jr. scored 22 points apiece as Boise State routed New Mexico 89-52 on Wednesday night.

The 22 points were a career high for Rice, who added seven rebounds. Alston Jr. also had six assists.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 13 points for Boise State (6-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Emmanuel Akot added six assists.

Saquan Singleton had eight points for the Lobos (3-2, 0-2).

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Lobos this season. Boise State defeated New Mexico 77-53 last Monday.

