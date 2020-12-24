Alexa
DePaul opens season nearly a month late, beats WIU 91-72

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 12:52
DePaul's Nick Ongenda dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Illinois, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in C...

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals on Wednesday night to help DePaul beat Western Illinois 91-72 as the Blue Demons opened their season almost a month after their opener was originally scheduled.

The Blue Demons had 10 games cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 including the season opener that was originally scheduled against Western Illinois on Nov. 25. Wednesday night’s victory over the Leathernecks (2-5) was the only tune-up for DePaul before its Big East season begins against Providence on Dec. 27.

Charlie Moore made 4 of 7 from 3-point range and had 22 points for DePaul. Kobe Elvis and Nick Ongenda added 12 points each, and Oscar Lopez Jr. scored 11.

The Blue Demons had runs of 12 and 15 straight points in the first half to lead 44-25 and led by no less than 14 in the second half.

Will Carius and Tamell Pearson had 15 points each for Western Illinois. Anthony Jones added 13 points and Justin Brookens scored 10.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

