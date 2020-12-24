Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taipei draws up clean air plan for major tourism sights

Air quality protection plan covers 3 bus stations, 6 popular tourist destinations

  102
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/24 17:43
The National Palace Museum is one of nine new air quality protection areas (Facebook, NPM photo) 

The National Palace Museum is one of nine new air quality protection areas (Facebook, NPM photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new year will see the introduction of an air quality protection plan for several major sights in Taipei, including the National Palace Museum and Taipei 101, reports said Thursday (Dec. 24).

The scheme forms part of a series of new measures to be introduced on Jan. 1 across the country, though Taipei City has focused mostly on the environment, CNA reported.

The capital’s Department of Environmental Protection will only allow approved diesel vehicles and scooters that passed their required inspection to approach nine sites listed as special air quality protection zones, with fines to be introduced on Feb. 1.

The nine locations are the bus stations near the Taipei City Government, Taipei Rail Station, and Nangang; as well as Yangmingshan National Park; the National Palace Museum; Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall; Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall; the Martyrs’ Shrine; and Taipei 101.
air pollution
clean air
diesel vehicles
scooters
Taipei City
bus stations

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case
2020/12/22 17:42
Malnutrition suspected cause of water buffalo deaths in Taiwan's Yangmingshan
Malnutrition suspected cause of water buffalo deaths in Taiwan's Yangmingshan
2020/12/22 11:05
Investigation launched into water buffalo deaths in Yangmingshan
Investigation launched into water buffalo deaths in Yangmingshan
2020/12/19 22:10
Photo of the Day: Cyberpunk Taipei
Photo of the Day: Cyberpunk Taipei
2020/12/17 18:03
Over 450,000 turn up for weekend concert at New Taipei’s Christmasland
Over 450,000 turn up for weekend concert at New Taipei’s Christmasland
2020/12/14 15:09

Updated : 2020-12-24 20:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious