Taipei draws up clean air plan for major tourism sights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new year will see the introduction of an air quality protection plan for several major sights in Taipei, including the National Palace Museum and Taipei 101, reports said Thursday (Dec. 24).

The scheme forms part of a series of new measures to be introduced on Jan. 1 across the country, though Taipei City has focused mostly on the environment, CNA reported.

The capital’s Department of Environmental Protection will only allow approved diesel vehicles and scooters that passed their required inspection to approach nine sites listed as special air quality protection zones, with fines to be introduced on Feb. 1.

The nine locations are the bus stations near the Taipei City Government, Taipei Rail Station, and Nangang; as well as Yangmingshan National Park; the National Palace Museum; Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall; Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall; the Martyrs’ Shrine; and Taipei 101.