Google celebrates Taiwanese puppet master's 110th birthday

Google Doodle illustration on Dec. 24 marks birthday of late hand puppeteer Li Tian-lu

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/24 16:33
Google Doodle's illustration honoring Taiwanese puppet master Li Tian-lu on Dec. 24. 2020. (Google screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Google Doodle launched an illustration on Dec. 24 celebrating Taiwanese veteran puppeteer Li Tian-lu's (李天祿) 110th birthday.

Born in Taipei in 1910, Li was a master of glove puppetry. He began to learn the art from his father when he was eight, and by age 22, he had established a puppet theater troupe called Almost Like Life (亦宛然掌中劇團).

Li also ventured outside the realm of puppetry into film, starring in Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢) movies "Dust in the Wind," "A City of Sadness," "Daughter of the Nile," and "The Puppetmaster."

Li Tian-lu (Facebook, Li Tian-Lu Hand Puppet Museum photo)

According to the Encyclopedia of Taiwan, Jean-Luc Penso began learning puppetry from Li in 1974. Li's first international pupil, Penso founded a theatrical troupe in his native France five years later, and he later invited Li to perform and conduct classes there.

Li expanded his career abroad at age 67 with performances in Hong Kong, France, and the U.S. More of his international students established puppetry groups in their home countries.

Li died of a heart attack on Aug. 13, 1998, at the age of 88. Li's oldest son Chen Si-huang (陳錫煌), 89, has carried on his legacy by promoting the art form worldwide. Chen even won the 39th National Cultural Award this year.

The Li Tian-Lu Hand Puppet Museum on Facebook expressed its gratitude to Google Doodle for the special birthday gift. The page welcomes fans to leave a birthday wish for the puppet master, and five posters will be selected to receive a gift.
Updated : 2020-12-24 20:09 GMT+08:00

