Taiwan president calls Honduran counterpart to express support after hurricanes

Diplomatic ally Honduras faced two devastating hurricanes in November

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/24 16:03
President Tsai (left) with President Hernández in Honduras in 2017 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (Dec. 24) called President Juan Orlando Hernández Alvarado of Honduras to express her sympathies after two hurricanes hit the Central American ally.

According to a news release from the Presidential Office, Tsai wished her counterpart and the people of Honduras a merry Christmas and inquired after the state of reconstruction following the damage caused by hurricanes Eta and Iota in November, CNA reported.

She reportedly said she hopes residents of the Latin American country can soon return to their normal lives, pointing out that Taiwan has long been concerned for Honduras and that the bilateral relationship has grown closer, especially during President Hernández's tenure.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and National Security Council Secretary General Wellington Koo (顧立雄) were also present during the 10-minute conversation, according to the report.
