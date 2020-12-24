Alexa
CECC says coronavirus-positive woman did not run in Taipei marathon

All 176 people connected to Quanta employee infected with coronavirus test negative

  3597
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/24 15:33
Chen Shih-chung. (YouTube, CDC screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has denied rumors that Taiwan's newest local coronavirus case ran in the Taipei Marathon, stating that all of her contacts have tested negative for the virus.

On Thursday afternoon (Dec. 23), health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) dispelled rumors that Case No. 771 had run in the Taipei Marathon on Sunday (Dec. 20). Chen adamantly said, "We want to make it clear that this did not happen," and described reports that she had participated in the marathon as "false information."

Earlier that day, CT Want had alleged that the female Quanta employee had taken part in Sunday's marathon, which saw over 28,000 participants. CT Want also included a screenshot of a notification purportedly from a printing company claiming that the woman had taken part in the race, and the outlet called on Quanta management to check whether employees had participated.

Case No. 771, a woman in her 30s and an employee of Quanta Computer Inc., (廣達電腦) came in close contact with Case No. 765, the New Zealander pilot associated with a cluster infection among pilots. Chen said that the health department has identified 176 people who had recently come in contact with her.

The contacts have undergone both nucleic acid and antibody tests, and the results for both tests have all come back negative. In addition to Case No. 771, the cluster infection started by the pilot, who refused to wear a mask in the cockpit or cooperate with investigators, also includes fellow pilots Case No. 760 and Case No. 766.

None of the 87 persons listed as contacts for Cases 760, 765, and 766 have been reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus thus far.
Covid
Covid infections
Covid cases
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus cases
COVID-19 infections
New Zealand pilot
Quanta Computer
marathon

Updated : 2020-12-24 20:09 GMT+08:00

