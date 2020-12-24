Alexa
MOFA to purchase San Francisco property to house Taiwan office

Unconfirmed report claims current Taiwanese office will fall into Chinese hands

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/24 14:17
Taiwan representative Scott Lai at his office (Facebook, Taiwan in San Francisco photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (Dec. 24) that the government had approved the purchase of property for its representative office in San Francisco, California, following unconfirmed reports that a Chinese citizen was buying its current location.

Media in Taiwan reported on Wednesday (Dec. 23) that the reported takeover of the building presently housing the Taiwanese office had caused MOFA to scramble for a new location.

However, MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said it has been a long-standing policy to buy offices overseas in order to save on rent, CNA reported. The policy also provides better security in the face of unexpected developments, according to Ou.

MOFA already owns representative offices in Chicago and Los Angeles and in the Australian city of Brisbane, and the plans for San Francisco have been approved by the Cabinet for inclusion in the central government's 2022 budget, the spokeswoman added.

MOFA said it is looking to take advantage of changing market conditions to purchase suitable real estate at the best possible price.
Updated : 2020-12-24 20:09 GMT+08:00

