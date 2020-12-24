Alexa
Blackhawks' Kirby Dach injured in Canada’s exhibition win

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 12:32
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach left Canada's 1-0 exhibition victory over Russia in the third period Wednesday night at the world junior tournament after injuring his right wrist.

Dach was injured on what seemed like a harmless bodycheck in the neutral zone. After the hit, the captain pulled off his glove, skated off the ice and went directly to the locker-room area.

Canadian coach Andre Tourigny did not have details on Dach’s injury after the game. He said an update would be provided once X-ray results were available.

The third overall pick last year, Dach had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games last season for Chicago.

Canada is set to open the tournament Saturday against Germany.

Updated : 2020-12-24 20:08 GMT+08:00

