Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan's NCKU to nominate Earthshot Prize recipients for green solutions

Prince William-funded environment prize will select 50 game-changing solutions to environmental problems over 10 years

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/24 17:18
National Cheng Kung University campus. (NCKU photo)

National Cheng Kung University campus. (NCKU photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) is the only entity in Taiwan to be invited as an official nominator for the Earthshot Prize, an initiative aimed at finding solutions to environmental challenges.

Funded by the UK's Prince William, the Earthshot Prize was created to repair the planet. The new international environment prize selects organizations from across the world to nominate individuals, groups, or businesses that have come up with the most impactful, game-changing ways to fight climate change and positively affect people's lives.

The universities of Cambridge and University of Oxford, New York University, the National University of Singapore, and environmental NGOs Greenpeace, Oxfam, and the United Nations Development Programme are among 100 organizations recently selected as nominators and recognized as being committed to environmental action. They are tasked with seeking out five winners that are addressing issues ranging from air and water pollution to waste with innovative approaches.

NCKU said a panel of judges will make its five recommendations to the Earthshot Prize Council and Prince William. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony, and shortlisted nominees will also be given support and opportunities to scale their work.

Tainan's top university, NCKU has been dedicated to developing creative green solutions since the 1990s, from sustainable campus buildings to technologies that mitigate the environmental impact of human activities. Last month, the Cabinet granted the school a National Sustainable Development Award.

Taiwan's NCKU to nominate Earthshot Prize recipients for green solutions
(Earthshot Prize screenshot)
NCKU
the Earthshot Prize
Duke of Cambridge

RELATED ARTICLES

Experts gather for computing workshop at Taiwan's NCKU
Experts gather for computing workshop at Taiwan's NCKU
2020/12/14 16:39
NCKUH showcases innovative medical solutions at Taiwan Healthcare Expo
NCKUH showcases innovative medical solutions at Taiwan Healthcare Expo
2020/12/08 09:51
Yageo makes Taiwan new manufacturing hub, forms R&D partnership with NCKU
Yageo makes Taiwan new manufacturing hub, forms R&D partnership with NCKU
2020/11/17 13:02
Two students commit suicide in southern Taiwan
Two students commit suicide in southern Taiwan
2020/09/13 20:26
ECCT signs MOUs with NCKU, SIA to push low-carbon innovation in south Taiwan
ECCT signs MOUs with NCKU, SIA to push low-carbon innovation in south Taiwan
2020/09/11 17:26

Updated : 2020-12-24 20:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Coronavirus-positive Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with colleagues in south Taiwan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Taiwan Costco customer has coronavirus symptoms, test pending
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious
New Zealander pilot, friend took Taipei MRT to Xiangshan while infectious