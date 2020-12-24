Taiwan's NCKU to nominate Earthshot Prize recipients for green solutions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) is the only entity in Taiwan to be invited as an official nominator for the Earthshot Prize, an initiative aimed at finding solutions to environmental challenges.

Funded by the UK's Prince William, the Earthshot Prize was created to repair the planet. The new international environment prize selects organizations from across the world to nominate individuals, groups, or businesses that have come up with the most impactful, game-changing ways to fight climate change and positively affect people's lives.

The universities of Cambridge and University of Oxford, New York University, the National University of Singapore, and environmental NGOs Greenpeace, Oxfam, and the United Nations Development Programme are among 100 organizations recently selected as nominators and recognized as being committed to environmental action. They are tasked with seeking out five winners that are addressing issues ranging from air and water pollution to waste with innovative approaches.

NCKU said a panel of judges will make its five recommendations to the Earthshot Prize Council and Prince William. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony, and shortlisted nominees will also be given support and opportunities to scale their work.

Tainan's top university, NCKU has been dedicated to developing creative green solutions since the 1990s, from sustainable campus buildings to technologies that mitigate the environmental impact of human activities. Last month, the Cabinet granted the school a National Sustainable Development Award.



