Pelicans beat relocated Raptors 113-99; Van Gundy wins debut

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) loses the ball in front of Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) during the second half of an NBA basketbal... New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) loses the ball in front of Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) knocks the ball away from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the second half of an NBA bas... Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) knocks the ball away from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) breaks away from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and guard JJ Redick (4) during the second... Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) breaks away from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and guard JJ Redick (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) steals the ball from Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wedn... New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) steals the ball from Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) works against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball ... New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) works against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick and guard Josh Hart (3) grab a rebound away from the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA basketball ... New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick and guard Josh Hart (3) grab a rebound away from the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) dunks the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec... Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) dunks the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball ga... New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) knosk the ball away from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball ... Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) knosk the ball away from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — JJ Redick converted a four-point play with just over a minute remaining and finished with 23 points, and Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 24 points as the New Orleans Pelicans rallied from an 11-point deficit and beat the relocated Toronto Raptors 113-99 on Wednesday night.

Zion Williamson had a big second half for the Pelicans and finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds to help deliver new coach Stan Van Gundy a victory in his New Orleans debut.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 20 points. Kyle Lowry finished with 18 points and 10 assists in the opener for both teams.

Because of the current Canadian restrictions on cross-border travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Raptors are scheduled to play their first 17 “home” games at Tampa’s Amalie Arena. The second half of the NBA’s schedule will be released later.

Lowry hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter, and when Siakam made consecutive 3-pointers, the Raptors opened their largest lead of the game at 11 points.

Redick hit a couple 3s late in the second period, but the Pelicans went into the break trailing 57-50.

Early in the second half, Lonzo Ball and Bledsoe hit 3-pointers in a 9-0 run. Then, Ball and Ingram did all the scoring for the Pelicans on a 10-2 run that finished the third quarter and gave the Pelicans an 88-79 lead.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Williamson, who averaged only 27.8 minutes over 24 games in an injury-filled rookie season, went to the bench with three fouls with 8:10 left in the first half. He did play 30 minutes. ... New Orleans shot 52.5% in the game.

Raptors: The loss ended Toronto’s seven-game win streak in season openers. ... It was Lowry’s ninth straight opening-day start for the Raptors. ... The Raptors have seven undrafted players on their season-opening roster.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Miami on Friday. Coach Stan Van Gundy is 21-14 against the first of the four teams he has coached.

Raptors: At San Antonio on Saturday.

