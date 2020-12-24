Alexa
Goodwin leads Saint Louis past UM Kansas City 62-46

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 11:25
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Goodwin had 23 points and 13 rebounds as Saint Louis stretched its home win streak to seven games, getting past UM Kansas City 62-46 on Wednesday night.

Goodwin made 9 of 11 foul shots.

Javonte Perkins had 14 points for Saint Louis (7-1). Hasahn French added five assists and three blocks.

Brandon McKissic had 18 points for the Roos (4-5). Josiah Allick added 13 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-24 20:07 GMT+08:00

