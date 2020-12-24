Alexa
Ross lifts Iona past Coppin State 85-65

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 11:07
Ross lifts Iona past Coppin State 85-65

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Ross scored 28 points as Iona routed Coppin State 85-65 on Wednesday night. Asante Gist added 24 points for the Gaels.

Nelly Junior Joseph had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Iona (5-3). Dylan van Eyck added 12 rebounds.

Kyle Cardaci had 18 points for the Eagles (1-7). Koby Thomas added 17 points. Anthony Tarke had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-24 20:07 GMT+08:00

