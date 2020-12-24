Alexa
Haarms, Averette lift BYU over Weber St. 87-79

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 10:38
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Matt Haarms had 15 points to lead five Brigham Young players in double figures as the Cougars defeated Weber State 87-79 on Wednesday.

Brandon Averette added 13 points for the Cougars (9-2). Alex Barcello chipped in 12, Caleb Lohner scored 11 and Richard Harward had 11. Averette also had seven assists, while Lohner posted eight rebounds.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 16 points for the Wildcats (3-3). Zahir Porter added 16 points. Dontay Bassett had 13 points.

