UC San Diego tops Saint Katherine College 75-39

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 10:40
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Killingsworth registered 13 points as UC San Diego easily beat Saint Katherine College 75-39 on Wednesday. Toni Rocak added 10 points and six steals for the Tritons, and Mikey Howell chipped in 10 points and five steals.

Jace Roquemore had seven assists for UC San Diego (2-0).

Gabe Hadley was held to six points despite coming into the contest as the Tritons’ second leading scorer at 14.0 points per game. He made 20% from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

Darius Jackson had 11 points for the Firebirds, who have now lost nine games in a row to start the season. Jacob Durham added six rebounds. Cesar Meza had six rebounds.

The Tritons improve to 2-0 against the Firebirds this season. UC San Diego defeated Saint Katherine College 77-51 last Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-24 20:06 GMT+08:00

