Taiwan's Yilan sees 27 straight days of rain

Soggy weather to continue in parts of northern Taiwan on Christmas

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/24 11:57
2020 has been one of the rainest years for northern Taiwan. 

2020 has been one of the rainest years for northern Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yilan has recorded 27 straight days of rain since Nov. 27, matching the northeast county's previous longest rainy streak.

As of Wednesday evening (Dec. 23), the county has tied its record for the most consecutive days of measurable rainfall during the same year. The last time it observed such a long wet period was from Sept. 26 to Oct. 22, 1970.

The Central Weather Bureau pointed out that 2020 has been one of the rainiest years for Yilan and many other parts of northern Taiwan. It said that since October, there were only two days the county recorded zero rainfall.

The bureau added that precipitation will likely continue in parts of Yilan, Keelung, and mountainous areas of Greater Taipei on Christmas day. However, dry weather is expected for the rest of the country as moisture brought by the seasonal northeasterly winds decreases.

The Facebook group twtybbs (台灣颱風論壇) has stated that in terms of weather this month, Taiwan has been split in half. Constant rainfall has been observed in the north, while the south has thus far enjoyed mild, sunny weather, but with drought-like conditions, reported CNA.

Yilan has experienced nearly non-stop rainfall since October. (CNA photo)
