Slaying victims in Mississippi included 90-year-old woman

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 09:07
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A 90-year-old woman was among the victims of a quadruple slaying in Mississippi, police said Wednesday.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department identified Virginia Jay at a news conference. Sheriff's officials identified the other victims as Beverly Kaiser Fulton, 64; April Fulton Tucker, 39; and Bryce Fisher Tucker, 14, WTOK-TV reported.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Matthew Jay Tucker. Authorities said sometime between 9:30 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday, Tucker killed Jay, who was his grandmother; along with his wife, son and mother-in-law. It was unclear how the victims were killed.

Matthew Tucker later died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading police on a chase.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Tucker was arrested in late October for simple assault-domestic violence, but had since bonded out.

“There are a lot of family members and relatives in our community that are affected because of the events of yesterday,” Calhoun said.

A church prayer service was scheduled late Wednesday for the families of the victims.

Updated : 2020-12-24 20:05 GMT+08:00

