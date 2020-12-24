No. 13 Creighton holds on to hand No. 22 Xavier its 1st loss

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Antwann Jones and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 points each to lead No. 13 Creighton to a 66-61 win over 22nd-ranked Xavier on Wednesday, handling the Musketeers their first loss of the season.

The Bluejays (7-2, 3-1 Big East) used an 8-0 run to start the second half to open up a 44-34 lead. before the Musketeers (8-1, 1-1) cut it to 64-61 with 10 seconds left on Paul Scruggs’ 3-pointer. Adam Kunkel then got a steal and had a chance to tie the game, but his 3-pointer with a second left rimmed out.

Neither team shot well in the second half as Xavier was 2-for-16 from behind the arc and Creighton 3-for-13 in the final 20 minutes. The difference was at the free-throw line, where the Bluejays made 11 of 14 down the stretch.

Xavier leading scorer Zach Freemantle was held to seven points on 3-of-9 shooting. He fouled out with 2:38 remaining in the game. Nate Johnson led Xavier with 12 points.

NO. 23 OHIO STATE 80, NO. 11 RUTGERS 68

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. scored 22 points and Ohio State rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Rutgers.

E.J. Liddell had 21 points and Kyle Young added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio State (7-1, 1-1 Big Ten), which trailed 48-32 with 15 minutes left in the game. The Buckeyes went on a 20-1 run late in the second half to seize control and hand Rutgers (6-1, 2-1) its first loss.

Ron Harper Jr. had 20 points, Montez Mathis scored 16 and Jacob Young added 12 for the Scarlet Knights.

NO. 8 TENNESSEE 80, SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 60

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Victor Bailey scored 18 points and Tennessee struggled before beating winless South Carolina Upstate.

It wasn’t until a 12-2 run midway through the second half that the Volunteers (6-0) finally pulled away, Bailey had four points in that burst. Josiah-Jordan James added 11 points and eight rebounds. John Fulkerson scored 10.

The Spartans (0-8) were led by Tommy Brunner with 18 points. Everette Hammond scored 13 points.

