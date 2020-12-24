Alexa
Red Sox sign RHP Andriese to $2.1 million, 1-year deal

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 08:34
BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox have signed right-hander Matt Andriese to a $2.1 million, one-year deal to bolster the back end of their starting rotation.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced the agreement Wednesday. Andriese will earn a $1.85 million salary for 2021 and has a $3.5 million club option for 2022 with a $250,000 buyout. Andriese could earn up to $7.6 million over two seasons.

The 31-year-old Andriese made one start and 15 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Angels in 2020, posting a 4.50 ERA. Andriese has been a starter and reliever throughout his career, including during four seasons with AL East-rival Tampa Bay.

The option includes an escalator of up to $1 million for innings — $250,000 each for 120, 130, 140 and 150. He can also earn $500,000 in performance bonuses based on innings, $125,000 for 120, 130, 140 and 150.

Boston also claimed catcher Deivy Grullón off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

