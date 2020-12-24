Alexa
Penn, Holmes help No. 19 Indiana women beat Minnesota 75-54

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 06:22
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes and Jaelynn Penn scored 19 points apiece and No. 19 Indiana beat Minnesota 75-54 on Wednesday.

Holmes shot 9 of 13 from the field and had three blocks. Penn, a 5-foot-10 guard who ranks 18th all-time at Indiana with 1,258 career points, made 7 of 13 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range and had four steals.

Homes made a layup 10 seconds into the second quarter to give the Hoosiers (4-2, 2-0 Big Ten) the lead. Penn followed with a 3 and Aleksa Gulbe a layup in a 14-2 run that made it 29-18 when Ali Patberg capped the spurt with a jumper. The Golden Gophers were 0 of 7 from the field and committed three turnovers during the stretch.

Laura Bagwell Katalinich hit a short jumper to snap Minnesota's drought with 4:12 left before halftime but Grace Berger answered with two free three and then hit a 3-pointer to make it 34-20 and Indiana led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jasmine Powell scored 12 points and Bagwell Katalinich added 10 for the Gophers (1-4, 0-3), who are off to their worst start since losing five of their first six games to open the 1997-98 season.

Minnesota shot 40% in the first quarter to take a 16-15 lead into the second but made just 13 of 44 (29.5%) the rest of the way. The Gophers finished 3 of 18 from behind the arc.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-24 20:01 GMT+08:00

