Police: Kansas officer fatally shot suspect after car rammed

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 05:08
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a police officer fatally shot a bank robbery suspect after the man rammed a stolen pickup truck into the officer's police cruiser.

Paul Peraza, 50, was fatally shot Monday afternoon after allegedly robbing a credit union and leading police on a chase that ended in a crash. Police said Tuesday that after striking an SUV, Peraza put the truck in reverse and struck a police cruiser.

“The officer, concerned about his safety and the public’s safety, fired shots and struck Peraza,” Deputy Police Chief Jose Salcido said in a written statement.

The truck then struck a Honda Accord before coming to a stop. Peraza was pronounced dead at the scene. The stolen money was found in the bed of the pickup, police said.

Police said Peraza had earlier convictions for bank robberies in California in 1996 and Oklahoma in 2006.

The officer who fired the shots is a nine-year veteran of the department and is on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Police say Peraza also was arrested in Wichita on Dec. 10 on suspicion weapons, auto theft and drug charges.

Updated : 2020-12-24 07:11 GMT+08:00

