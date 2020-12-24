Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Discovery, Palantir rise; Nikola, Ameren fall

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 05:13
Discovery, Palantir rise; Nikola, Ameren fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Discovery, up $1.05 to $28.26

Oprah Winfrey sold most of her stake in OWN to the media company, news outlets reported.

Nikola, down $1.80 to $15.03

The electric vehicle maker said it was discontinuing its collaboration with Republic Services on developing garbage trucks.

Palantir Technologies, up 65 cents to $28.69

The data and software company signed a new two-year contract with the United Kingdom's National Health Service.

Cloudera, up 36 cents to $15

The provider of data management services announced a new credit facility that will be used to fund stock repurchases.

Ambac Financial, up 38 cents to $16.83

The company agreed to buy a majority stake in Xchange Benefits, which provides international insurance underwriting,

Marathon Oil, up 50 cents to $6.81

Energy companies rose more than the rest of the market as crude oil prices climbed.

Humana, up $16.65 to $405.09

The health insurance company announced an accelerated stock buyback program.

Ameren, down 83 cents to $75.72

Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of the St. Louis-based company, bought its first wind farm.

Updated : 2020-12-24 07:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case