Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/24 04:22
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.10 to $48.12 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose $1.12 to $51.20 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $1.38 a gallon. January heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.50 a gallon. January natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $7.80 to $1,878.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 39 cents to $25.92 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents $3.56 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.62 Japanese yen from 103.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.2179 from $1.2161.

