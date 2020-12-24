Alexa
Goodwin scores 27, Notre Dame beats D1 newcomer Bellarmine

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 03:59
Goodwin scores 27, Notre Dame beats D1 newcomer Bellarmine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dane Goodwin scored a season-high 27 points, Prentiss Hubb added 18 and Notre Dame beat Division I newcomer Bellarmine 81-70 on Wednesday.

Notre Dame trailed 33-30 before closing the first half on a 15-3 run — with five points each from Hubb and Nate Laszewski, and four by Goodwin.

Hubb opened and closed a personal 8-0 run with 3-pointers to give Notre Dame a 13-point lead with 13:22 to go and the lead was at least seven the rest of the way.

Goodwin was 8 of 10 from the field, Hubb had four of Notre Dame’s eight 3-pointers and Laszewski made all seven of his shots as the Irish shot 60.5% from the field. Goodwin also went 11 for 11 at the line, Notre Dame was 21 of 25 and Bellarmine attempted just six free throws.

Laszewski had 16 points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame (3-4), which is scheduled to play No. 16 Virginia on Dec. 30.

Dylan Penn scored 16 points and CJ Fleming added 15 on five 3-pointers for Bellarmine (1-3), which made its Division I debut on Dec. 4 against then-No. 6 Duke. Fleming, a senior captain, only missed one 3-point attempt in his season debut.

Notre Dame scheduled the game against Bellarmine on Monday after its first ACC road trip of the season, at Syracuse on Dec. 22, was postponed due to contact tracing issues with the Orange. The Knights had four consecutive games canceled prior to playing the Irish.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-24 07:09 GMT+08:00

