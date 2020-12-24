Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

British model and fashion muse Stella Tennant dies at age 50

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 02:38
FILE In this Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 file photo, model Stella Tennant poses during a photocall before Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion ...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2011 file photo, German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with British model Stella Tennant, left, acknowledges applause...
FILE - This Sunday Aug. 12, 2012 file photo shows models, from left, Lily Cole, Karen Elson, Stella Tennant, Kate Moss, Lily Donaldson, Naomi Campbell...
FILE In this May 22, 1999 file photo, Stella Tennant with French born David Lasnet on their wedding day in Oxnam, on the Scottish Borders. Tennant, t...

FILE In this Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 file photo, model Stella Tennant poses during a photocall before Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion ...

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2011 file photo, German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with British model Stella Tennant, left, acknowledges applause...

FILE - This Sunday Aug. 12, 2012 file photo shows models, from left, Lily Cole, Karen Elson, Stella Tennant, Kate Moss, Lily Donaldson, Naomi Campbell...

FILE In this May 22, 1999 file photo, Stella Tennant with French born David Lasnet on their wedding day in Oxnam, on the Scottish Borders. Tennant, t...

LONDON (AP) — Stella Tennant, the aristocratic British model who was a muse to designers such as Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni Versace, has died suddenly at the age of 50, her family said Wednesday.

Tennant, the granddaughter of a duke, rose to fame in the 1990s while walking the runway for designers including Versace and Alexander McQueen.

In a statement, her family said: “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on Dec. 22.”

“Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed,” it said.

The family asked for privacy and said arrangements for a memorial service would be announced later.

Police Scotland said officers were called to an address in the Scottish Borders town of Duns on Tuesday following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, and his wife Deborah Mitford — one of a glamorous, unconventional aristocratic family — Tennant was one of the leading British models of the 1990s.

In the late 90s, Lagerfeld announced Tennant as the new face of Chanel, with an exclusive modelling contract, and she became a muse to the designer.

Fashion house Versace paid tribute to Tennant on Twitter, saying: “Versace is mourning the death of Stella Tennant. Stella was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace.”

Tennant also appeared in advertising campaigns for Calvin Klein, Chanel, Hermes and Burberry.

In 1999 Tennant married French photographer David Lasnet. She is survived by him and their four children.

Updated : 2020-12-24 07:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case