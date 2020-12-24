Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Inter CEO Marotta: Eriksen on 'list of transferable players'

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 02:13
Inter CEO Marotta: Eriksen on 'list of transferable players'

MILAN (AP) — Christian Eriksen’s short-lived Inter Milan career is expected to end in January.

Eriksen only joined Inter at the start of the year but club CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed on Wednesday that the midfielder is among the players the Nerazzurri are willing to sell.

“We’ll try to satisfy the players who want to play more regularly and from there we’ll look at who we’re going to replace them with,” Marotta said.

“Eriksen is on the list of transferable players. It’s not a punishment, but it’s not working out, so it’s right to give him the chance to find more playing time elsewhere.”

Eriksen signed a four-and-a-half-year deal when he joined from Premier League side Tottenham in January but has made just 25 league appearances in nearly 12 months, most of those as a late substitute.

The 28-year-old Eriksen may have played his last match for Inter because he is due to miss Wednesday’s final match before the winter break, having been given permission to return to his native Denmark for the birth of his child.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-24 07:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case