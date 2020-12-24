Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ohio: Probe of fatal shooting by police seeks 'whole truth'

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/24 01:41
Ohio: Probe of fatal shooting by police seeks 'whole truth'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state investigation into the fatal shooting by Columbus police of a Black man holding a cellphone must seek “the whole truth,” the Ohio attorney general said Wednesday.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost promised a “complete, independent and expert investigation” of the shooting early Tuesday. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which falls under the attorney general's office, conducts probes of Columbus police shootings under an arrangement with the city.

“What we have now is an incomplete record. We must allow the record to be completed and the evidence to be gathered,” Yost said. “Only the truth — the whole truth and nothing else — will result in justice.”

Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Thomas Quinlan have both expressed anger that the officer did not activate his body camera beforehand. Because of an automatic 60-second “look back” feature on the body camera, the shooting was captured on video but without audio.

Neither the man nor the officer has been publicly identified. The officer was relieved of duty, ordered to turn in his gun and badge and stripped of police powers pending the outcome of investigations into the shooting. By union contract, the officer will still be paid.

Police said officers were responding to a neighbor's nonemergency call after 1:30 a.m. about a man sitting in a vehicle for a long time, repeatedly turning the vehicle on and off. Because it was a nonemergency call, the cruiser dash cam wasn't activated.

On arrival, officers arrived to find a garage door open and a man inside.

In the body camera video, “the man walked toward the officer with a cellphone in his left hand,” police said. “His right hand was not visible.”

One officer fired and hit the man, who died just under an hour later at a local hospital. There was no weapon recovered at the scene, police said.

The man was visiting someone at the home at the time, police said.

The U.S. attorney's office in Columbus has agreed to review the case for possible federal civil rights violations once the state completes its investigation.

Updated : 2020-12-24 07:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Taiwan announces 1st local coronavirus case in 254 days
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Unwell Filipina fined NT$10,000 for hotpot with friends in south Taiwan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
Infectious New Zealand pilot shopped in stores in Taipei, Taoyuan
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
New Zealand pilot fined NT$300,000 for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
American man fights for custody of daughter after Taiwanese wife 'abducts' her for 17 months
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
Infectious New Zealand pilot traveled around Taiwan Dec. 8 to 11
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
EVA Air mulling firing New Zealand pilot for dishonesty about Taiwan travel
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
Quanta employee Taiwan's first local coronavirus case in 8 months
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
20-something Taiwanese collects nearly NT$100 million in house rental income yearly
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case
New Taipei halts outdoor gatherings at Christmasland after local coronavirus case