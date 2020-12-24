Alexa
The Latest: Several Lions coaches staying away from team

By  Associated Press
2020/12/24 00:22
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Detroit Lions are practicing outdoors on Wednesday, a day after closing their training facility because two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lions say no one else has tested positive. However, several coaches will stay away from the team until further notice due to contact tracing. The team met virtually Wednesday morning.

Detroit is scheduled to host Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Buccaneers can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win at Ford Field.

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball game at UAB scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within the Blazers’ program.

The game to be held at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, won't be rescheduled.

Georgia Tech returns to action Dec. 30 with an Atlantic Coast Conference game against North Carolina at McCamish Pavilion.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

